Royal nursing title for Larbert health visitor, Margaret-Ann

A Larbert health visitor has been awarded the historic and prestigious Queen’s Nurse title.

Margaret-Ann Williamson, who works for NHS Forth Valley is one of 21 indiviuals to have been selected for the title after completing a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

She was nominated by managers at NHS Forth Valley for providing high quality, compassionate care to people in her local community.

After completing the programme successfully, Margaret-Ann was awarded the Queen’s Nurse title at a ceremony in Edinburgh by Scotland’s Chief Nursing Officer Professor Fiona McQueen.

It marks only the second time the honour has been made in Scotland in almost 50 years following the reintroduction of the title in 2017. It was previously awarded to Joan Gracie, team leader in school nursing.

Margaret-Ann, who is based at Clackmannanshire Community Health Care Centre said: “I was told when I started in health visiting that you are part of the most important journey of people’s lives and I still believe that. Playing a role in the community helping parents at the very beginning of their journey as a family is something I have always got great fulfilment from. Being part of the Queen’s Nurse programme was an amazing experience.”

NHS Forth Valley’s director of nursing, Professor Angela Wallace, said: “The Queen’s Nurse title is a very welcome mark of professional excellence.”

Queen’s Nursing in Scotland dates back to the late 19th century, when nurses completed specific training which allowed them to work as district nurses. They provided healthcare to people in their own homes and became well respected figures within their community.