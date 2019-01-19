Renewed call for at-risk people to get flu jab

People with health conditions who are at greater risk from flu are being urged to make a vaccination appointment without further delay.

Dr Henry Prempeh, Public Health Consultant, NHS Forth Valley, said: “Flu is still circulating in the community so it’s important that people most at risk ensure they are protected.

“This includes people with asthma, diabetes, heart and lung conditions as well as pregnant women and those aged 65 and over.

“I would encourage anyone who is eligible for a free flu jab to contact their local GP Practice and make an appointment as soon as possible.”

The flu vaccine, available free to those with health conditions, those over 65 and pregnant women, is said to be the best defence against the virus.

Figures show that on average 1,918 people have been hospitalised for flu or its complications each year in Scotland.

This winter, the Scottish Government has bought more of the vaccine than last year in response to higher demand.