Refurbished MRI suite at Forth Valley Royal now open

Patients across Forth Valley are now being seen within a newly refurbished MRI suite at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The suite contains a new £1 million state-of-the-art specialist scanner, which was delivered to the hospital back in February, along with a backlit picture wall and concealed ambient lighting which changes colours to help patients relax in calmer and less clinical surroundings.

The picture wall features images of Aberdour beach and lighthouse which were taken by Bryan Hynds, NHS Forth Valley’s head of medical physics, who is an award-winning amateur photographer.

MRI scanners are used to take images of all parts of the body including the brain, spinal cord, heart and blood vessels and internal organs such as the liver, womb, prostate gland and gall bladder.

Around 160 patients from across Forth Valley require MRI scans every week.

The new scanner, which can be seen being delivered in our video, replaces an older scanner previously based within the Larbert hospital.