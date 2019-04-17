Redding’s brave heart tot Lucy and her family and friends raise over £20,000 for hospital charity

A three-year-old girl who was born with half a heart has been the inspiration for fund raisers to coin in almost £21,000.

Lucy Thom, from Redding, was diagnosed with a rare form of congenital heart disease (CHD) known as double inlet left ventricle (DILV), which left her with only one working pumping chamber in her heart.

Lucy was still in the womb when the nightmare diagnosis was made and parents Andy and Lynn were given some stark options by doctors – including the extreme step of terminating the pregnancy.

Andy and Lynne, who had gone through IVF, opted to give birth and treat Lucy for her condition – which meant the tough wee baby had to go through open heart surgery when she was just 18-weeks-old.

Lucy’s bravery has inspired people to raise money to fund research and treatment at Glasgow Children’s Hospital and awareness for CHD at the same time.

Family friend Chantelle Hanlon even chucked herself out of an aeroplane to coin in an amazing £1500 for the cause through a sponsored skydive and another pal Craig Moffat took part in a gruelling two-day, 400 mile sponsored cycle from Reading up to Glasgow.

The family also organised a race night in Lodge Zetland in Grangemouth last month to add to the growing fundraising total.

One in every 125 babies in the UK is born with some form of CHD and it is the cause of one in 13 infant deaths. These days 85 per cent of CHD babies survive into adulthood.

Lucy and her parents recently handed over a cheque for £20,904.90 to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity to help increase that survival rate.

Previous fundrasing endeavours helped pay for a vital 4D scanner for the hospital – allowing more detailed views of babies’ hearts.

“When Lucy turns five she will have to go back for more surgery,” said Lynn. “We hope this lets her grow into adulthood, but at some point she is going to need a heart transplant.”

The Thoms said the hospital has been so supportive and highlighted the role of the play workers and the Teddy Bear Hospital, which uses toys to show youngsters the procedures they will be going through.

And as for Lucy, well she’s just Lucy to her parents and pals.

“She doesn’t let it hold her back at all,” said Lynn. “She gets a bit more tired than other children, but she has done so well, going to her nursery and going swimming. There are a lot of babies who are not as lucky as she is.”

Visit www.facebook.com/lynn.thom for more.