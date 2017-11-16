Real winner is Strathcarron Hospice care

This week you may have been waiting in excitement for the draw of our annual summer raffle in conjunction with Forth Carz Stirling and we are delighted to announce that the winner, as drawn by one of our Day Care patients on Wednesday morning, does indeed reside in the Falkirk area.

Unfortunately we have not yet been able to speak with the winner so if you have purchased tickets then please do look out for a phone call from us.

This year we have had an incredible response to our raffle and would like to extend our sincerest thanks to all Falkirk Herald readers who have bought or sold tickets as a staggering £32,396 has been raised to support our specialist services and enable us to continue to make every moment count for our patients and their families.

Our services are far reaching and although you may be familiar with our 24-bed inpatient unit and Day Care, we also run a number of services within our local communities including a Hospice@Home service and Community Nurse Specialists.

The funds raised from the raffle really will help us continue to be there to support those facing a terminal illness throughout Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

Of course none of this would have been possible without the support of our partners at Forth Carz and we would also like to extend our thanks to the team there for their ongoing support of Strathcarron. Colin Dennis, owner of Forth Carz, said: “I’m proud to support Strathcarron Hospice and honoured to have been part of this incredible fundraiser which has helped raise vital funds for this great cause.”