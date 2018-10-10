Polmont care home manager wins national award

The manager of a care home in Polmont has been praised for going the extra mile to deliver high standards of care to elderly and vulnerable people.

Julie Newman, from Ivybank House Care Home, won the manager of the year category at the Meallmore Staff Awards.

These recognise outstanding performances by those who provide support to Meallmore teams and residents across Scotland.

Julie was described by relatives and family members who nominated her as “the jewel in the crown of Meallmore” and she was praised for always having residents’ best interests at heart.

Julie said: “I’m really happy! It’s a great honour and privilege to be the manager at Ivybank, and I cannot thank the incredible team enough for their nominations and continued support.”

Winners receive a certificate, trophy and an iPad for their hard work.