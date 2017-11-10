Plea to help trace teen last seen in Larbert

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenager.

Josh White (18) was last seen leaving Forth Valley Royal Hospital around 10.40am on Wednesday.

After he left the hospital he boarded a No.38 First Bus heading to Edinburgh at around 11.05am.

Josh has links to the Falkirk and Cumbernauld areas but has not returned home or been in contact with anyone since.

However, there are possible sightings of him in Falkirk town centre.

He is 6ft 1ins, slim build, with medium length hair coloured green, blue and purple.

Josh often wears jeans, blue shoes, a black jumper and a beanie hat.

Officers are keen to trace a woman described as wearing thick rimmed black glasses who was seen talking to Josh on the bus and who may have information that leads to his whereabouts.

Inspector Alyson Bolton of Falkirk Police said: “I would ask anyone who may have been in contact with Josh, or who has seen him, to contact police immediately.

“We believe Josh may have travelled to Edinburgh and would ask members of the public to be vigilant and look out for a man matching Josh’s description and report any sightings to police.

“If Josh see’s this appeal, I would ask that he contacts either us or someone he trusts to let us know that he is safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Falkirk Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 1679 of November 9.