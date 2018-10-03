Pictures: Fun day for launch of Camelon Community Sport Hub

The weather may not have been very nice but it did not stop Camelon residents of all ages keeping warm with some fun, fitness enhancing physical activities.

aking place at Camelon Juniors Football Club, the free-to-enter event, which ran from 11am to 3pm, celebrated the launch of Camelon Community Sport Hub and gave people the chance to try their hand – and feet – at a wide variety of sports and healthy activities.

Various community clubs – from Tangled Boots Line Dancing to Sweaty Mamas and Kickbox Cardio to Forth Valley Baton Twirlers – offered demonstrations and taster sessions. The all-action event was also supported by Falkirk Community Trust’s Sports Development and Health and Fitness teams, who were on hand to give information on even more past-times and activities.

As well as all the energetic fun, there was also a ton of information stalls, food, music, and even the chance to win some top quality prizes.

The day came to an end with the grand unveiling of the Camelon Community Sport Hub logo by Great Britain international athlete Grant Plenderleith.