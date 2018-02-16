Pharmacy stars set to shine in national awards

Pharmacies in Falkirk and Grangemouth singled out for excellence are in the frame for top honours in this year’s Scottish Pharmacist Awards.

Richard Graeme of Falkirk’s Callendar Pharmacy has been shortlisted in the Community Pharmacy Service Initiative for his work implementing the Forth Valley Pharmacy First Initiative.

The team at Falkirk's Callendar Pharmacy.

Richard and his team are said to have been “right at the forefront” of the scheme, which aims to encourage patients to visit the pharmacy as their first port of call when they need advice and treatment for uncomplicated ailments and conditions.

The judges were impressed that the pharmacy plays a central role in the lives of many Falkirk people.

Meanwhile Lindsay and Gilmour of Grangemouth has made the final four in the Community Pharmacy Team of the Year category.

Under the management of Gordon Walker - who is short-listed for Pharmacist of the Year - this team also stood out for actively promoting Pharmacy First.

A spokeswoman for the Awards said: “Especially when pressures on GPs are at their greatest, Gordon and his team have shown that pharmacy can deliver in partnership with other HCPs to improve patient care”.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Edinburgh on March 3.