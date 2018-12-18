Pharmacy opening times in Falkirk and Grangemouth for Christmas and New Year

If you need to get to a pharmacy over the festive season, you’ll find the following open on public holidays for limited hours only in the Falkirk and Grangemouth areas.

Christmas Day

Lloyds Pharmacy (01324 624491), 316-318 Main Street, Camelon, 9am-10am.

Lindsay & Gilmour Pharmacy (01324 482079), 16 Central Avenue, Grangemouth, 9am-10am

Boxing Day

Boots the Chemist (01324 620535), High Street, Falkirk, 9am-5pm.

Boots the Chemist (01324 482118), 32-34 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, noon-4pm

January 1

Lloyds Pharmacy (01324 562007), Hallam Road, Stenhousemuir, 11am-noon.

Boots Pharmacy (01506 822106), 60 South Street, Bo’ness, noon-1pm.

January 2

Boots the Chemist (01324 620535), 79-91 High Street, Falkirk, 9am-5pm.

T. McLean and Sons (01324 553323), 13 King Street, Stenhousemuir, 9am-1pm.

Boots the Chemist (01324 482118), 32-34 La Porte Precinct, Grangemouth, noon-4pm.