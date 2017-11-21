Over 33,000 reasons why mum Alyson is a champion

A Brightons mum has been named as Muscular Dystrophy UK’s community champion of the year.

Alyson Hunter, whose five-year-old son Kerr has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, was recognised for helping to raise over £33,000 for the charity since 2016, and for supporting parents of children who have been diagnosed with a muscle-wasting condition.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy causes muscles to weaken and waste over time, leading to increasing and severe disability.

Most of those affected will use a wheelchair by the age of 12 and will face life-threatening health problems by their late teens.

Alyson, a receptionist at Lint Riggs Dental Care, was recognised for her hard work at the charity’s Inspire Awards in Glasgow earlier this month.

She said: “When I first made contact with the charity and they told us how much we could raise in the first year, I thought it seemed unlikely, but I’m really, really pleased with how well we’ve done.

“I feel as though it was a team effort, because I had so much help from my family and friends.

“The community really got involved, and without them we wouldn’t have been able to achieve what we have.”

Jackie Baillie MSP, who presented the award said: “Through their Family Fund, Defeating Duchenne - Kerr’s Cause, the Hunters have helped us back vital research.

“They have galvanised friends, family and community to abseil, skydive and run marathons in support of Kerr, and a group of 34 scaled Ben Nevis earlier this year.

“They have prompted what may perhaps be our youngest fundraisers of 2017 to get involved, when the local nursery joined their efforts, although hopefully not the skydiving!”

Dean Widd, Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Regional Development Manager for Scotland said: “As well as her amazing fundraising efforts, Alyson has been both a support and inspiration to other families with children diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.”