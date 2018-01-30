NHS staff in Forth Valley receive long service awards

Around 90 NHS Forth Valley staff recently received long service awards at a special ceremony in Forth Valley Royal Hospital after achieving 20, 30 or 40 years.

Between them the dedicated staff had notched up 2590 years service with the NHS – 11 had 40 years, 53 had 30 years and 28 with 20 years.

NHS Forth Valley staff with 30 years service

Julia Swan, vice chairperson of the health board, presented each with a specially designed certificate and pin badge to mark their achievement.

Videos were made to give examples of the staff where they talk about their careers and can be viewed at the health authority’s websitewww.nhsforthvalley.com.

Among those featured include Morag McLaren, head of organisational development, and Anne Moylan, advanced neonatal nurse practioner.

Mrs Swan said: “It was a pleasure to present these awards to staff and gave me the opportunity to say a personal thank you for their long dedicated service to the NHS.

NHS Forth Valley staff who had 20 years service

“The staff who attended this year’s award ceremony came from many different backgrounds and it was fascinating to listen to their personal stories and hear about some of the changes they had witnessed during their long NHS careers.”