NHS Forth Valley receives £20.2m government funding boost to spend on services

NHS Forth Valley is to receive a £20.2 million funding boost in the next financial year, the Scottish Government has announced.

The local health board will be given £527m to spend on its services in 2019-20 — up by 4 per cent on this year’s £506.8m figure.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson said: “It’s welcome news for people across the area that NHS Forth Valley will receive another real-terms increase in funding, which underlines the Scottish Government’s strong commitment to our health service.

“The SNP values our NHS, which is why we will increase health and care funding across Scotland by £729m in 2018-19.

“The Tories have put forward proposals to hand high earners a tax cut that would leave a £1 billion hole in Scotland’s public spending. By contrast, the SNP budget delivers for the health service in Forth Valley and across Scotland by pursuing a fairer, more progressive tax policy.”

Announcing his spending plans last week, Finance Secretary Derek Mackay highlighted the potential risk Brexit poses to the extra health spending.

He warned that in the event the UK left the EU without a deal, the Scottish Government might be forced to review its budget.

A spokeswoman for NHS Forth Valley said: “The increase in Scottish Government funding is welcomed, however, like many other NHS boards and public sector organisations across the country, NHS Forth Valley continues to face significant financial challenges.

“These include rising demand for services and increased costs associated with drugs, supplies and staffing.”