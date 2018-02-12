NHS Forth Valley involved in campaign to recruit radiologists

NHS Forth Valley is one of nine Scottish health boards taking part in a campaign to increase the number of consultant grade radiologists in post by 10 per cent.

NHS Scotland has launched the campaign, which sees the health boards teaming up to fill 32 vacancies through targeted advertising across the globe.

Health boards are also investing £4 million in a Radiology Transformation Programme to improve patient services, alongside increased specialist radiology training places.

Health Secretary Shona Robison said: “This recruitment campaign alongside the £4 million Radiology Transformation Programme already underway, underlines our commitment to ensure that NHS Scotland retains world-class radiology services.

“The campaign highlights the benefits of living in Scotland and working for our NHS, and it demonstrates our commitment to a vibrant, dynamic and outward-looking health service, staffed by some of the very best clinicians from around the world.

“We are determined to recruit and retain the best and the brightest in order to deliver sustainable health services for the people of Scotland.”

Dr Grant Baxter, Scotland lead at The Royal College of Radiologists (RCR), said: “The RCR fully supports this much-needed international drive to boost radiologist numbers.

“Overseas radiologists tell us they love working in the UK because of the camaraderie, clinical and learning opportunities they are exposed to in the NHS and the Scottish health system has a lot to offer incoming doctors.

“We look forward to welcoming and supporting overseas radiologists looking for an exciting new challenge in Scotland.”

The Scottish health boards taking part alongside Forth Valley are Ayrshire and Arran, Dumfries and Galloway, GGC, Lanarkshire, Fife, Grampian, Highland and Tayside.