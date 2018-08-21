NHS Forth Valley holding Camelon open day to recruit more volunteers

An open day is being held to try to boost the number of volunteers who work across the health service in Forth Valley.

Arranged for Monday, September 3, the event will give anyone interested a chance to find out more details about the role, meet staff, ask questions and learn about the volunteering opportunities available.

Around 200 people already work tirelessly in a number of areas, including volunteers who assist patients in the oncology unit, children’s ward and discharge lounge. Others represent the views of patients and the general public at meetings and events.

The open day will be held at Forth Valley Sensory Centre, Camelon (1.30-4pm).