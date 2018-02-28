NHS Forth Valley cancels outpatient appointments due to weather warning

NHS Forth Valley has announced several outpaitent clinics due to take place tomorrow (March 1) have been cancelled.

The local health authority made the decision following a red alert for snow in the area.

In a statement, it said: “Due to the red weather warning which has been issued for the area, all non-urgent outpatient appointments on Thursday, March 1 will be postponed APART from the following six clinics at Forth Valley Royal Hospital which we plan to run along with other urgent and emergency services:

- Oncology clinic

- Renal dialysis clinic

- Orthopaedic trauma clinic

- Breast clinic

- Pre-operative assessment clinic

- Ophthalmology clinic for patients with macular conditions

“Staff will be in touch with patients directly affected to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause however we want to ensure patients avoid the need to travel to hospital unless they absolutely have to.

“Our staff are continuing to work closely with the Scottish Ambulance Service, local authorities and voluntary organisations to maintain essential clinical services across Forth Valley.”

For more information and updates, check the NHS Forth Valley website.