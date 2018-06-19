NHS Forth Valley awarded gold Investors in People status

NHS Forth Valley has become only the second UK healthcare organisation to achieve a gold Investors in People award.

The accreditation was the result of a three-year rolling assessment which found that the majority of feel valued for their hard work, efforts and achievements.

An assessor also acknowledged the sustained commitment NHS Forth Valley makes to supporting employees’ learning and development with a wide range of opportunities for staff at all levels.

The coaching NHS Forth Valley provides earned a positive review as well, due to its impact on both employees’ working lives and their personal health and well-being.

As well as achieving Investors in People gold status, NHS Forth Valley also received an Investors in Young People Good Practice gold award.

Cathie Cowan, NHS Forth Valley chief executive, said: “Everyone should be very proud of their contribution.

“Achieving Investors in People Scotland Gold status is both a significant achievement for the organisation itself and for all the individual staff who contribute to making this organisation what it is.”