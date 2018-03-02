NHS 24 urges public to help support staff

As the weather continues to cause travel disruption, NHS 24 is asking people to support staff providing vital services over the coming weekend.

Getting staff in to NHS 24’s call centres has been a huge challenge in recent days with many staff walking for miles to get to work.

The out of hours service greatly appreciates all the help from the public offering to drive nurses and call handlers who would otherwise be unable to reach work.

Anyone who can assist NHS 24 staff getting to work is asked if they could contact the service by email: servicedeliveryadmin@nhs24.scot.nhs.uk

However, NHS 24’s medical director, Dr Laura Ryan, says people don’t need a 4x4 vehicle to help.

She said they can also help to relieve the pressure on services by taking a few simple steps to look after their own, and their family’s health this weekend.

She said: “Taking a few simple steps such as making sure you have pain relief like paracetemol and ibuprofen at home means you can take care of minor illnesses at home, freeing up services to help those in most need.

“There is lots of health information and excellent self-help guides at www.nhsinform.scot although I would stress that people should call if they feel they can’t wait until their GP surgery reopens on Monday.”