New walking project launches in Falkirk district aimed at improving residents’ health and fitness

Organisers of a new walking project are putting their best foot forward to help Falkirk district residents get active.

The Braveheart Association officially launched its Smart Move initiative during a free community health event at Grangemouth’s Kersiebank Community Centre on Wednesday, January 23.

Its main goals are to encourage people to improve their health and fitness and become more socially involved within their community.

Funded by a Smart Choices, Smarter Places grant, the Falkirk Community Hospital-based charity also regards the potential the scheme has to cut down on an individual’s carbon footprint as a major plus point.

Anne Black, The Braveheart Association manager, said: “We’re delighted to kick start 2019 with this project which will raise awareness of the benefits of active travel.

“Braveheart is a local charity encouraging and supporting people to maintain healthy lifestyles, eat well, maintain a healthy weight and keep active.

“The project will enable us to encourage people to think about the different ways they travel on a day-to-day basis, increase individuals’ frequency of walking and reduce co2 emissions within our local community.”

The Smart Move initiative will complement a number of Braveheart-run activities which have proven beneficial among participants.

At present, its dedicated team of volunteers oversee a programme of weekly and monthly health walks, as well as weight management support sessions and self-management groups for people experiencing health conditions such as heart problems and Type 2 diabetes.

Ms Black continued: “Our successful walking project offers a programme of special monthly walks and 11 weekly walk destinations which support individuals of all abilities, including those living with dementia, sensory impairments and long-term health conditions.”

To find out more information on the Smart Move initiative, contact The Braveheart Association’s walking development officer Eva Finlayson on 01324 673703 or send an email to eva.finlayson@nhs.net.

The charity is always on the lookout for more volunteers to help out with its weekly activities.

For further information, and to offer support, call the office on 01324 673703 or visit www.braveheart.uk.net.