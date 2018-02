Finding guidance on your child’s language development can be a tricky job but NHS Forth Valley have now introduced advice sessions.

Aimed at parents and carers of toddlers, speech therapists will give talks at sessions in Grangemouth Old Dundas Primary School on Monday, Feb 19.

There will be further sessions at Falkirk Community Hospital on Wednesday, February 21 and Denny Health centre on Friday, March 2.

Please note these sessions are for adults only.

For further information click here