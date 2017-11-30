New pop-up cervical screening clinic

Nearly 6000 women across Forth Valley, some of whom have not had a smear test for more than 30 years, have been invited to new pop up clinics for cervical screening.

Some 24 sessions will take place at GP practices

across the area until March 2018.

Margaret-Anne Macmillan, NHS Forth Valley health promotion officer, said: “Some women may have simply forgotten their appointment or perhaps decided not to attend because they were a bit nervous or embarrassed about having a smear test.

“If this is the case then they have nothing to worry about as we will do everything possible to make them feel at ease.”

Visit www.nhsinform.co.uk/screening/cervical.