New Falkirk choir seeks members who wish to sing out for good health

A new choir launching in Falkirk aims to create harmony by encouraging people to sing with them and feel good about themselves.

The Freedom Of Mind Community Choir began as a partnership with Falkirk District Association for Mental Health, but is now spreading its wings as a community choir.

There are no auditions and members will be asked to “pay what you can afford”, starting from £2 a week.

Singer songwriter Kim Edgar, one of the two music directors, said: “We choose songs that make us feel good – and our members regularly enhance the choir with their songwriting and instrumental talents, and by singing straight from the heart.

Co-Director, Mariot Dallas, said: “ We’re able to spread joy to audiences when we perform, whether that’s in a concert hall or a care home.

“It’s heartwarming to see choir members who have their own challenges to deal with using their time and their musical talents to help others.”

Emily Simpson, who helped found the choir, said: ”We welcome anyone who feels they may benefit from singing in a group in a safe, supportive space, and who would enjoy the opportunities to bring a little light into the lives of others through performances.”

As a FDAMH project, the choir won recognition and funding from Creative Scotland will help it continue.

From Wednesday, March 27 the choir will meet weekly from 2.30-4.30pm in Tamfourhill Community Centre.

Email freedomofmindcc@gmail.com to find out more.