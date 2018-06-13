National award for Polmont’s John

A Polmont man who helps people with hearing problems has been honoured with a national award.

John Ormsby, a volunteer with Camelon’s Forth Valley Sensory Centre,has won Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s national Passion in Action award for the time and care he takes explaining how assistive equipment - for example amplified telephones - can improve everyday lives.

John, who has hearing loss himself, said: “I know it can sometimes still be a struggle to hear everything that is going on around you, but there is a wide range of technology available these days.

“It’s very satisfying speaking with people about which equipment can help them.”

Teri Devine, director of Action on Hearing Loss Scotland, said: “John truly thoroughly deserves to have his dedicated volunteering and life-changing support for hundreds of people across Forth Valley recognised by this award”.