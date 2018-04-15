Mum says thanks to NHS for saving baby Nathan’s life

A mum whose son was born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in September is staging a charity run in June - as thanks to the NHS for saving his life.

Korine Lennon wants to raise cash for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity as payback for the life saving treatment which Nathan received at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Grateful mum Korine has set herself a �1,000 fundraising target, but wants to raise as much as possible

He was rushed there from Larbert when it was found there was a hole in the muscle between his chest and abdomen.

Korine, who raised the alarm when her son stopped breathing, said: “He was brought back a few hours later when they broke the news of the congenital diaphragmatic hernia.”

“What should have been the happiest day of my life very quickly became the most terrifying and stressful.”

He was swiftly transferred to the Glasgow hospital, where he was to face a major operation.

Nathan during the critical first few days of his life, when he had to undergo life-saving treatment

Nathan went through life-saving surgery at just eight days old, and underwent treatment for four weeks before he was well enough to go home.

Throughout the nightmare, Korinne and her husband had first class support from the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Korine said: “The staff in the QEUH were absolutely fantastic and the facilities they provided to help support my husband and I were amazing.

“This was all made possible by the Glasgow Children’s Hospital charity.

“This year to help give something back I’m going to run the women’s 10k in Glasgow.

“It will get my fitness back and raise money for an amazing charity very close to my heart.

“Please dig deep in your pockets and help me smash my target”.

Korinne’s Justgiving page is at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/korine-barclay2