MSP urges NHS Forth Valley to provide staff parking permits

NHS Forth Valley is being urged to solve a hospital parking tangle that has left hundreds of staff waiting for a permit.

Tory MSP Murdo Fraser, who describes himself as a parking campaigner, says figures show 363 Forth Valley NHS workers are “patiently waiting” for permission to park at their place of work.

Another 37 are affected in Tayside - where he says parking fines were recently levied on NHS workers.

The Mid Scotland and Fife MSP said: “Constituents often get in touch to bemoan the lack of parking facilities at hospitals and it is clear that health boards need to work harder to provide more spaces. Ultimately, our healthcare professionals do an incredible job under severe pressure, and the least they should expect is a trouble-free commute.

“I would therefore call on the officials at both Tayside and Forth Valley to work quickly to ensure that those waiting for a permit are awarded one”.

He added: “Nurses and doctors work unsociable hours and using public transport is often not possible when it comes to getting to work.

“After a long shift helping provide care our healthcare practitioners should not expect to find a parking ticket on their windscreen.

“I have been campaigning for fairer private parking regulations and it’s important that this also includes our hardworking NHS staff.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Forth Valley said: “More than 2,800 permits have been issued to staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital following a permit evaluation system which was developed in partnership with staff and staff representatives.

“This system, which is designed to be as fair and equitable as possible, takes into account a wide range of factors.

“These include shift patterns, access to public transport, requirement to travel across different sites, on-call responsibilities, childcare and carer responsibilities.”

She added: “We also have separate dedicated car parks for patients and visitors.”