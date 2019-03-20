Mrs Tilly’s sweet boost for Strathcarron Hospice

Kind-hearted owners of a Larbert sweetie firm are digging in to their own pockets to help Strathcarron.

Family run Mrs Tilly’s is teaming up with the hospice to raise vital funds.

Over the next year, Mrs Tilly’s is donating bars of its award-winning fudge to Strathcarron in a bid to raise enough cash to pay for a full day of care for hospice patients and their families.

As in independent hospice, Strathcarron currently needs to raise over £12,900 a day to provide services at its Denny healthcare facility and out in our local communities.

Every year the hospice team provide care and support to over 1400 people with a life-limiting illness or condition, at a time when both they and their family need it most.

The support from Mrs Tilly’s will make a meaningful difference to all those who rely on everything the hospice offers.

Mrs Tilly’s fudge is now stocked in all Strathcarron Hospice charity shops at a suggested donation of £1 per bar.

The full donation made will go direct to Strathcarron Hospice to support patient care.

Elisabeth Paterson, founder of the confectionery firm, said: “Mrs Tilly’s is delighted to be working with Strathcarron Hospice.

“We relocated our company to the Falkirk area five years ago and during that time we have done our best to give something back to the local community.

“Strathcarron does an amazing job helping so many people at their most difficult time and I am sure we all know of someone who has benefitted from their care and support. It is a privilege to be associated with such a good cause.”

Claire Macdonald, business development fundraiser at Strathcarron Hospice, said: “This show of support from Mrs Tilly’s is incredible and we are delighted that the team have chosen to support our patients and their families in this way.

“The money raised from this initiative will be put towards paying for one full day of care across all of our services and this really will help local people.”

A full list of all Strathcarron Hospice Charity Shops can be found online at https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/our-shops, including details of the two in Falkirk and those in Stenhousemuir, Denny and Bonnybridge.