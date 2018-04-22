MP says ‘it’s good to talk’ when it comes to stress

Stress is a mental health issue, because it’s a key factor in problems faced by some 16 million people every year.

That is a key message from Falkirk East MP Martyn Day ahead of next month’s Mental Health Awareness Week - whose main theme this year is the sort of pressure, work or home-related, which can affect almost anyone at some point in their lives.

He said: “Whether directly or indirectly, mental health problems affect every one of us. Every year 16 million people experience a mental health problem with stress being attributed as a key factor.

“Whilst stress isn’t a mental health problem in itself, it can lead to a range of mental health problems such as depression and anxiety, and even self-harm and suicide.

“By tackling stress, we can go a long way to tackling mental health problems.

“The week is an opportunity to discuss how stress affects us all and to assess what can be done to create mentally healthier environments.”

For more information and to find out how to get involved visit: https://www.mentalhealth.org.uk/campaigns/mental-health-awareness-week/get-involved