Meet the backroom boys...

Strathcarron is so much more than just a building or a collection of services – it is special because of the people who work together to care for our patients and their families, both within the Hospice itself and out in the community. This week we would like to shine the spotlight on some gentlemen without whom everything would quite literally ground to a halt! Maintenance Supervisor Brian Smith, supported by his ‘men in black’ Gino and Andy plus a team of twelve skilled volunteers, is responsible for a huge variety of tasks, seven days a week. The team take care of all the general maintenance of the building and grounds, supported by external contractors where required, though they do themselves cover a range of trades from engineering to electricians, plumbers and joiners! Health and safety responsibilities are high on Brian’s list of priorities – practical duties are balanced expertly with ensuring policies and guidelines are observed and adhered to.

Maintenance are responsible for blood runs and drug runs between FVRH and pharmacies, banking and postal mail. They also provide a huge amount of support to our retail arm, moving goods between the warehouse and shops across Forth Valley, Kilsyth and Cumbernauld. The Fundraising Team rely heavily on maintenance for transporting supplies, erecting marquees and moving heavy boxes and furniture – the gentlemen have even been known to get involved in events on occasion! The team also provide patient support in the community, with delivery and uplift of specialist beds, chairs and equipment which enable our patients to stay comfortably in their own homes where possible.

Our maintenance team is absolutely vital to the smooth running of the Hospice, and as well as the many duties listed above they bring cheek, mischief and moral support to all of us at Strathcarron. We just couldn’t manage without them!