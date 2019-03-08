McCoo artist is wowed by new-look rooms in Forth Valley ICU

The artist famous for his colourful McCoos was the perfect person to open two redesigned family rooms in Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Steven Brown was delighted to officially open the rooms, which have been given a colourful makeover to make them more welcoming for families who are often taken there at difficult times.

His brightly coloured paintings are centrepieces of a scheme which has transformed a clinical atmosphere into one filled with colour and comfort.

The £5000 upgrade was supported with funding from Organ Donation Scotland and local donations to the Unit.

Mr Brown was so impressed he promised to send them more items from his collection for the rooms.

He said: “I was delighted and honoured to be asked to help here. It’s critical that we have an area like this and sitting here with all these colours makes you feel a little easier.”

The makeover was the brainchild of Kimberley Kirkbright, senior clinical Nurse in the Intensive Care Unit, who stressed it had been a team effort.

She explained: “We wanted people to feel comfortable and create a gentler atmosphere. Coming into one of these rooms now doesn’t signal bad news – that’s the crux of the whole vision.

As well as comfy chairs and cushions the rooms also feature tea and coffee making facilities which were not available previously.