Long wait for some patients at Forth Valley Royal Hospital’s A&E

Over 450 people waited more than 12 hours in the A&E department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in April.

Government target say patients should be treated within four hours.

Latest figures show that 90 per cent of people turning up at the Larbert A&E were admitted, transferred or discharged within this timescale.

However, 1682 spent more than eight hours and of these, 456 (0.4 per cent) of patients were there over 12 hours

A spokeswoman for NHS Forth Valley said: “The majority of patients who attended our Emergency Department during April 2018 were seen and treated within four hours. We did, however, experience some capacity challenges during this period, partly due to a rise in the numbers of patients with more complex health needs, many of whom required to be admitted.

“We are continuing to do everything possible to reduce delays and recently appointed an additional consultant. AHP staff, including physiotherapists and occupational therapists, are also providing additional support to patients.”