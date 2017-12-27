Long service awards for Falkirk threesome

Three local individuals have been honoured at the Care Visons Children’s Services ‘Long Service Awards’.

On the 10th of November 2017, at the Hilton Dunblane Hydro, Care Visions; Scotland’s largest independent residential care provider, and a leading provider of foster care, celebrated its longest serving staff and their contribution to improving the lives of children and young people.

During the High Tea Awards at the Hilton Dunblane Hydro on Friday 10th November, Care Visions staff came together to enjoy an evening of sharing experiences and celebrating achievements. The Long Service Awards honours those who have been a part of the Care Visions family for over 10 years, and recognises their commitment to the core values of respect, compassion, safety and integrity.

The three Falkirk locals: Sharon Ivanova, Jaqueline Ward and Josephine Stifanelli have collectively achieved over 34 years’ service. Award-winner Sharon Ivanova said: “I’ve been with Care Visions for 12 years and the rewards truly outweigh the challenges. Seeing children grow into teenagers, and young adults, leaving us and keeping in touch is the outcome we all strive for. I would never change what I do and I really love my job on a daily basis.”

“It’s wonderful to get the chance to thank staff for this level of dedication,” said Mike Reid, Chairman of Care Visions. “Working with children can be a challenging and rewarding career and we are pleased to have had so many staff commit to this journey at Care Visions.”.

Also awarded at the event were Care Visions staff from areas including: Stirling, Dumfries and Galloway, Glasgow, East Dunbartonshire and West Lothian. In total the ceremony recognised the work and dedication of 46 members of Care Visions, with a collective service of to over 547 years.

Care Visions Children’s Services, established in 1998 and, based in Stirling aims to provide a safe environment and the support needed to allow children to reclaim their lives, and have a brighter future.

As part of this, Care Visions Fostering Scotland provides safety, and specialist care for over 150 vulnerable children whilst Care Visions Residential has over 30 residential houses across Scotland.