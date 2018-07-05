Local events to celebrate the NHS turning 70

Patients, staff, volunteers and patients will take part in various celebrations across NHS Forth Valley today (Thursday).

A vintage tea party and tripe tastings are among the local events organised to mark the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

An afternoon vintage tea party will take place in the atrium of Forth Valley Royal Hospital from 2pm to 4pm.

Open to patients, visitors, staff and volunteers, the NHS Forth Valley Nurses Choir will perform in the atrium at 3pm, while Radio Royal will be encouraging staff and visitors to share their memories of the NHS.

More than 1000 special fairy cakes will be provided to patients across NHS Forth Valley by Serco, who provide a range of services at the hospital including catering.

Once a kitchen staple, tripe can be sampled for one day only at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The tasting session of tripe, the lining of an animal’s stomach, will highlight the food typically eaten when the NHS came into being on July 5, 1948.

Potted hough will also be available.

Wards and resource centres across NHS Forth Valley will also be organising their own local celebrations.

This includes the oncology department, intensive care, mental health wards, Clackmannanshire Community Healthcare Centre, Falkirk Community Hospital and the Livilands Resource Centre in Stirling, which is organising a garden party for staff and service users.

Larbert High School have taken part in various art projects marking the anniversary, and sculptures that 17 of them created with artist Susheila Jamieson will be on display in the Forth Valley atrium.