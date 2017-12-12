Search

Lighting up a life at Strathcarron

The gardens at Strathcarron Hospice are sparkling with special lights this December to honour and celebrate the lives of much loved family members and friends.

This year’s Light Up A Life service took place at the hospice in Denny last week.

Light Up A Life at Strathcarron Hospice. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Everyone was invited to come along and to remember loved ones, with an opportunity to leave a message on the Christmas tree.

Ahead of the event, the public had been invited to sponsor a light in honour or memory of a loved one, and to help fundraise for the hospice.

At last week’s service, the Strathcarron Singers led the carol singing and hospice chaplain, Stuart Murdoch read a short, meaningful reading.

The Dunblane Handbell Ringers were also there.

The donations to sponsor a light for a loved one will be directly used by Strathcarron Hospice to care for local people living with a terminal illness making every moment count for our patients and their families this Christmas.

Coleena Brodie, from the hospice, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came along to our Light up a Life service, to the Strathcarron Singers, the Dunblane Handbell Ringers, our volunteers and everyone who helped make it happen.

“It was a special evening of music and memories, and we thank you for sharing it with us.”