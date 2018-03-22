Launch of Parkinson’s Singing Group in Forth Valley

A new Parkinson’s Singing Group will be available in the Forth Valley area from Monday, April 16 at Alva Academy in Clackmannanshire from 4.30pm-6pm.

The group is open to anyone who is affected by Parkinson’s, including family members and carers.

Chloe MacMillan, Parkinson’s UK area development manager, said: “Singing can help people improve speech and strengthen muscles.

“There is a strong social aspect, and lots of people find singing makes them feel better, which is really helpful for people who have anxiety or depression.”

To find out more about the singing group, contact cmacmillan@parkinsons.org.uk