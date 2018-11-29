Larbert nursing auxiliaries brave the shave for cancer charity

Three Forth Valley Royal Hospital nursing auxiliaries have ‘braved the shave’ to raise £1500 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Lorrayne Smith, Irene Addison and Barbara Spiers, who all work together in the colorectal ward, decided to shave their heads after seeing first hand on a daily basis the devastating effects of cancer.

Lorrayne said: “We all have family members who have suffered from cancer and unfortunately it is also something we come face to face with every day at work so we wanted to do something to raise money for Macmillan.

“We are still in the process of collecting the sponsor money in but so far we think we have raised £1500.

“We had a lot of support on the day and attracted quite a large audience as we did it in the Atrium. We are all now joking that we get an extra 10 minutes in our beds in the morning as we don’t have to dry or straighten our hair!”