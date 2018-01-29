Kenny ‘The Juice’ raises £500 for Forth Valley Royal Hospital

A man who used to deliver lemonade to houses in Falkirk, delivered £500 of his own cash to the oncology department of Forth Valley Royal Hospital last week.

Kenny Ferguson, known by his friends and customers as Kenny “The Juice”, made deliveries of Alpine Lemonade around Central Scotland since the late 1980s, but in 2016 he was diagnosed with stage four lung and bone cancer.

He received treatments at FVRH until December last year and wanted to show how much he appreciated the care they provided.

Kenny, who is now receiving care from the palliative nurse at Strathcarron Hospice, said: “All the NHS care – from the women who hand out the teas to Doctor Steele, Macmillan Nurses and the oncology ward nurses – I’ve had and continue to have has been first class so I decided to donate my money to the oncology ward just to say thanks.”