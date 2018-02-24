Hunt for doctors and nurses as six GPs quit Kersiebank practice

Grangemouth’s Kersiebank Medical Practice has lost three GPs, and three more will leave for new jobs - some in Forth Valley - within months.

The sudden dearth of doctors has sparked a recruitment drive by NHS Forth Valley, which is already responsible for managing the practice.

It aims “to ensure the practice remains open and continues to provide services to the local community”.

Meantime the Board is in discussions with other local GP practices “to see if they can provide some support” - particularly over the next six months while new staff are being recruited.

NHS Forth Valley says work is underway to recruit or redeploy a number of its GPs and nursing staff to provide GP and primary care partnerships,

There are plans to recruit other healthcare professionals including Advanced Nurse Practitioners and Paramedic Practitioners to provide support to local patients.

A spokesperson said: “This will expand the multidisciplinary team currently based at the practice which includes mental health nurses, pharmacists and physiotherapists.

“Existing nursing, administrative and reception staff will continue to work at the practice as they are already employed by the Health Board.

Dr Stuart Cumming, Associate Medical Director for Primary Care at NHS Forth Valley, said: “Our plan is to build on the multidisciplinary workforce already in place at the Practice to ensure patients have access to a wider range of support and advice.

“This will also help free up GP time to manage patients with more complex health issues.”