Hospital services ‘back to normal’ tomorrow

NHS Forth Valley aims to get services back to normal tomorrow, with outpatient clinics and operations running as planned.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to thank our staff, partners, volunteers and the wider community for all your support over the last week.

“We really appreciate the efforts everyone has made to maintain essential health services during this challenging period.

“We would also like to apologise to local patients whose appointments and operations have been postponed due to the adverse weather.

“Our staff will be in touch with those affected to reschedule appointments and we appreciate your patience and ongoing support as we take forward these arrangements over the coming days.”