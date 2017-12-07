Hospice can help at Christmas

With only a couple of weeks until the big day, everyone is no doubt running around getting prepared.

At this time of the year there are so many things to think about; whether that’s a Secret Santa gift for a colleague or how many seats you need around the dining table. That’s where Strathcarron Hospice shops come in, with a helping hand from Santa of course!

The shops in Falkirk can cater for all your needs, whether that’s a new dining table and chairs or games for the family to play on Christmas day.

The furniture shop in Grahams Road is always stocked with lovely items for the home, whether to up-grade your own or to buy gifts for others.

If you’re quick you might even be able to pick up a beautiful artificial Christmas tree.

This shop is open 10am until 4pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on a Sunday.

If you fancy taking up a new hobby in the new year then why not consider up-cycling a pre-loved item of furniture and getting creative with some paint and a little imagination. It’s amazing what you can create at so little cost!

There are two shops in Falkirk’s Howgate Centre.

One is a specialist bookshop so where better to shop for all those bookworms in your life?

Alternatively, the other store has a selection of beautiful new goods such as handbags, jewellery and scarves.

If you have any Christmas parties to go to and are looking for something special to wear please do have a browse.

You will be amazed at the beautiful outfits available at a fraction of the cost of high street stores and some are even brand new with original tags on!

Both shops in the Howgate are open Monday to Saturday, 10am until 4pm.

Please do pay us a visit; we’re confident you will find something to suit all tastes and budgets whilst raising essential funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

The hospice will be open throughout the festive period providing love and care for people with terminal illness and we are grateful to you for supporting your local Strathcarron shops.