Helping to raise cash for Strathcarron roof

A fundraising drive for cash to repair the roof at Strathcarron Hospice has hit the £16,000 mark.

Launched last month, the campaign is already one-third of its way to meeting the target.

However, officials at the Denny healthcare facility are urging people to help them meet the £50,000 bill as soon as possible.

Work began this month to ensure the building, which dates back to 1912, is wind and watertight before the winter.

The cash needed for the repair work is on top of the £12,900 the hospice team needs to find every day to continue operating.

Claire Macdonald, business development fundraiser, said: “It’s been fantastic and we are so grateful to everyone.”

To help with the campaign text ROOF38£5 to make a £5 donation or visit https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/appeal/raise-the-roof for more details.