Help ‘Raise the Roof’ and fund Strathcarron vital repairs

Patients always receive a warm and caring welcome at Strathcarron Hospice, now staff want help to keep a roof over their heads.

Much-needed repairs to the tiled building have led to a hefty £50,000 bill for the work which is scheduled to begin in August to allow completion before the winter.

But this unexpected additional cost has proved a headache for those in charge of the hospice finances.

They are now turning to the communities who rely on the vital services provided by the health facility to dig deep and help ‘Raise the Roof’ to fund the work.

The hospice needs £12,900 every DAY to continue to operate.

Just over a third of its annual running costs are met by the NHS but the remainder needs to be found from donations, including legacies and fundraising events.

Claire Macdonald, business development fundraiser for the hospice, explained: “People are very generous and we are very grateful for everything people do. However, we’re asking everyone to get involved and help with this latest fundraising drive.

“Having a wind and water-tight roof is vital. We are encouraging local businesses to consider getting involved, whether it is doing something as a company or workforce fundraising.

“Every pound collected will help us ‘Raise the Roof’ and whether they pay for the cost of one tile or 100 tiles, it’s all welcome.”

Falkirk wedding dress retailer CKS Bridal has already vowed to donate £25 from every new order and £2 from their red carpet gown sale.

Claire added: “Contributions like these are wonderful but we need lots more support.”

Every year Strathcarron provides care and support to over 1400 people with a life-limiting illness or condition.

Services include a 24-bed inpatient unit, day care, Hospice@Home, community nurse specialists and a lymphoedema clinic.

All these are provided from the building at Randolph Hill, near Denny – the building they are urging people to help them maintain.

Chief executive Irene McKie said the repairs were vitally important to ensure all those in need are supported at the most difficult of times in a property which was well maintained.

She said: “The building is well over 100 years old. It was bought for the hospice in 1979, opening two years later. There were probably repairs done then but very little rather than general maintenance since.

“Now we need work done to the chimney rendering, replacing over 100 tiles, replace soffits and a fungal treatment.

“We have already commissioned a report and gone out to tender with the work beginning next month. It needs to be done if only to stop staff having to run about with buckets whenever it rains.

“Thankfully it’s on the top floor which isn’t accessed by patients but for everyone’s wellbeing it needs to be repaired.”

Strathcarron Hospice doesn’t only care for people in the last days of their life and has a philosophy that it is “all about living until you die”.

If officials are forced to dip into its already stretched coffers then that cash will not be available for the other work they do to help patients and their loved ones in times of real need.

Irene added: “Costs are rising all the time. We are paying the NHS pay increase to our nursing staff but that is an additional £100,000 in annual salary costs. We’re still waiting to see if we are going to see any contribution towards this but even if there is it will only be 50 per cent.”

The other £50,000 hospice finance chiefs may need to find would have covered the cost of the roof repairs.

However, they are putting their faith in the generosity of local people and urging them to text ROOF38£5 to make a £5 donation or visit https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/appeal/raise-the-roof for more details of how to fundraise.