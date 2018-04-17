Hearing check ups on offer in Falkirk

A charity is encouraging older Falkirk residents to get their hearing checked.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland staff and volunteers are running a hearing check and information session at the Later Life Information Centre, 25 Upper New Market Street, Falkirk between 11am-3pm on Thursday, May 3.

Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Julie Ringsell, said: “We want to reassure older Falkirk residents that getting your hearing checked is easy and hearing aids can greatly benefit people who have their deafness diagnosed as early as possible.

“We want to ensure that more people in the town are fully aware about the process of getting fitted with hearing aids programmed to meet their individual needs, so that they can become better informed to make decisions about managing their hearing loss and be able to stay connected with family, friends and neighbours.”

Vivienne Malcolm from Later Life Information Centre said: “We encourage the many older local residents who attend the Centre to get their hearing checked on Thursday, May 3 and speak with the charity’s representatives to become fully informed about the range of support, technology and equipment that is available to help people with hearing loss.”

For details about Action on Hearing Loss Scotland’s Hear to Inform and Connect service, telephone/text: 07388 227407 or email: julie.ringsell@hearingloss.org.uk