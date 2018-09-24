Health training goes mobile

A state-of-the-art Mobile Skills Unit (MSU) is now up and running to provide top notch clinical training for practitioners in Scotland’s most remote and rural areas.

The new £265,000 vehicle, launched at Forth Valley Royal Hospital by Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman, contains a host of advanced clinical simulation features, enabling staff to learn the latest in emergency care, wherever they may be based, and replaces the unit which has successfully toured the country for the last decade.

The health secretary said: “It’s essential wherever you are a patient in Scotland, you can be treated to the highest standards. We need to be make sure our NHS staff are able to build on their skills.”

The new unit, which includes adult, child and baby simulators that can talk, breathe and have heart sounds, will visit around 18 different venues throughout Scotland each year.