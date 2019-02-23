Health secretary Jeane to chair Larbert health summit

Falkirk and district residents are invited to attend a public meeting at Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be chaired by health secretary Jeane Freeman MSP on Wednesday, March 13.

The session runs from 11.30am to 1pm, and will see NHS Forth Valley chief executive Cathie Cowan focus on “some of the major achievements and challenges of the past year”, while highlighting plans for the future.

There will be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions, although it will not be possible to answer queries on specific patient issues.

Anyone wishing to attend should get in touch with NHS Forth Valley by Friday.

You can telephone 0800 456033 (freephone) or email: FV-UHB.YourHealthService@nhs.net