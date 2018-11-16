Head to Larbert’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital to find out if the NHS is fit for the future

Falkirk residents have been invited to attend the annual review meeting of NHS Forth Valley next month.

The event, which takes place in the lecture theatre at Forth Valley Royal Hospital between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 12, will give people the chance to find out more about NHS Forth Valley’s performance over the last year and its hopes for the year ahead.

They will also have the opportunity to meet members of the NHS Forth Valley Board and senior management team at a buffet lunch following the meeting.

NHS Forth Valley chief executive Cathie Cowan will give a short presentation focusing on some of the major achievements and challenges of the past year and highlight plans for the future.

You might also be interested in:

Falkirk man is part of Latvian gang found guilty of organised crime

Where to park for free in Falkirk when Christmas shopping

£5 million plan for visitor centre and houses at The Pineapple

There will then be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions, although it will not be possible to answer queries on specific patient issues.

Ms Cowan said: “This will be my first annual review meeting as chief executive of NHS Forth Valley and I’m therefore keen to hear feedback from patients, members of the public and community groups from across Forth Valley on what matters most to them and how they would like to see health services developed and delivered in the future.”

Anyone wishing to attend should contact NHS Forth Valley by December 3.

Alternatively, call 0800 456 033 or email FV-UHB.YourHealthService@nhs.net for more information.