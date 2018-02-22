Guidance on Alzheimers in Falkirk

Alzheimer Scotland are holding an open door event later this month in Camelon.

The event on Monday, March 12 is open to anyone living with, or caring for someone with, dementia.

Hosted by Alzheimer Scotland, the group with take place at the Sensory Centre, Redbrae Road, Camelon from 2.30pm to 4pm, and is an opportunity for locals to share their experiences of dementia care and learn from one-another.

Attendees will also be able to meet the local Alzheimer Scotland team and hear from the Chief Executive.

A spokesperson said: “With the recent introduction of Scotland’s third national dementia strategy, the event in Falkirk will open out discussions about the new commitments outlined by the Scottish Government as well as encourage attendees to share their own experiences of post-diagnostic support. This is a key component of our local campaigning to ensure that decision makers – those who determine priorities and allocate resources locally – hear and recognise the voices of people raising these urgent concerns in our communities.”