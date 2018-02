Pain Association Scotland run monthly groups for people with all forms of chronic pain.

The focus is on building skills that help you gain control and live more effectively with your pain as well as meeting others in the same situation. You do not need to be referred by your doctor.

The next meeting on March 16 from 1.45pm - 3.45pm in the Sensory Centre Camelon. The topic will be ‘Staying Positive’.

For more information phone 0800 783 6059.