Free event to mark Carers Rights Day in Falkirk

Carers across Falkirk district are invited to attend a free event tomorrow.

As part of national Carers Rights Day on November 24, the functin is being held in the Falkirk and Clackmannanshire Carers Centre in Bank Street, Falkirk.

It will highlight important services and information available inlcuding welfare benefits and how to access the right ones; short breaks available to carers/families; Carers (Scotland) Act 2016 and what it means; and what Forth Valley Carers Card entitles you to.

Julia Swan, chairperson of Falkirk Integration Joint Board, said: “Carers Rights Day brings together support from across the entire Falkirk community. This can assist in helping people understand their rights as well as highlighting how and where to access advice and support. I encourage carers of all ages to go along to this free event.”

Unpaid carers represent a significant section of the local population in Falkirk with an estimated 15,000 currently providing care to family members and others.

A carer is someone who, unpaid, looks after their partner, child, relative or friend due to a disability, long term illness, frailty, mental ill health or an addiction. Many children and young people are young carers and take on caring responsibilities for parents and/or siblings.

The information session runs from 10.30am to noon and is followed by a buffet lunch.

To book a place, please email aileenbarclay@centralcarers.co.uk or call 01324 611510.