‘Frank’s Law’ finally to be implemented

Free personal care for people of all ages who require it is to be introduced following a campaign by the widower of a Falkirk footballer.

‘Frank’s Law’ called for the change – previously it was only available to those over 65 – and will now come into force on Monday, April 1.

Frank Kopel was a Falkirk-born player who was diagnosed with dementia aged 59 and died six years later in 2014.

His widow Amanda fought tirelessly for the expansion of the free care and was awarded a British Empire Medal in the last New Year’s Honours for her work.

It now means that anyone who is assessed by their local authority as requiring personal care will receive it free of charge, regardless of their age, condition, capital or income.

Announcing the change, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I’m very pleased that this legislation is now coming into effect, ensuring that all those who require personal care are able to access it free of charge, regardless of their age, condition or income.

“This change will help thousands of people across Scotland receive the support that they are entitled to without being impacted financially.

“I’d like to thank Amanda Kopel, Frank’s widow, for her tireless work bringing to public light the issues of personal care for under 65s. She has ensured this remained prominent in the public’s mind and she should feel very proud that it is now being delivered.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “We’ve made the necessary changes to the law, and issued clear guidance to local authorities, to clearly set out the expansion of free personal care. For the first time everyone under the aged of 65 who is assessed as requiring personal care will receive it for free.

“To ensure this is delivered we’ve backed this with £30 million of new funding to local authorities across Scotland. This is a step change in the provision in personal care in Scotland and we’ll continue to work with our colleagues in councils to ensure it is delivered in full.”