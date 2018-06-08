Forth Valley Sensory Centre says ‘thank you’ to volunteers

Forth Valley Sensory Centre marked the start of Volunteers’ Week with a thank you event for centre volunteers.

Volunteers’ Week runs from June 4 to June 11 celebrating volunteers across the country and all 50 volunteers at the Sensory Centre were invited to a garden party.

Volunteer co-ordinator Caroline Storey said: “Forth Valley Sensory Centre is a lifeline for many people, described as a ‘second home’ by people who come along to the groups and classes or receive support and guidance from peers and professionals alike.

“We couldn’t perform this vital role without our volunteers. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication!”

Alison Harris MSP was in attendance at the celebration, handing out long–service badges and certificates.

Alison said: “To give up your personal time is something precious but being involved with a charity like Forth Valley Sensory Centre is extremely rewarding and it was clear that all the volunteers get so much from the experience. I was proud to be able to pass on my personal thanks to all these wonderful volunteers for all they do.”